ODDITY Tech Ltd.’s (NASDAQ: ODD)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.43 million ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $41.78 changed hands at -$1.51 or -3.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.38B. ODD’s last price was a discount, traded about -34.04% off its 52-week high of $56.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.12, which suggests the last value was 42.27% up since then. When we look at ODDITY Tech Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 799.77K.

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) trade information

Instantly ODD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.22%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 44.88 subtracted -3.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.21%, with the 5-day performance at -5.22% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) is 4.35% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.63 days.

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ODDITY Tech Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 59.59% over the past 6 months, a 16.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 19.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $204.93 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that ODDITY Tech Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $186.13 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $94.47 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 116.90%.

The 2024 estimates are for ODDITY Tech Ltd. earnings to increase by 38.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.30% per year.

ODD Dividends

ODDITY Tech Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.44% of ODDITY Tech Ltd. shares while 80.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.61%. There are 80.00% institutions holding the ODDITY Tech Ltd. stock share, with Alger Small Cap Focus Fund the top institutional holder. As of Jul 30, 2023, the company held 0.74% of the shares, roughly 0.34 million ODD shares worth $17.87 million.

Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.48% or 0.22 million shares worth $11.66 million as of Jul 30, 2023.