Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch NU Stock In 2024

In the last trading session, 18.08 million Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.09. With the company’s per share price at $12.23 changed hands at $0.06 or 0.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $58.29B. NU’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.31% off its 52-week high of $12.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.21, which suggests the last value was 65.58% up since then. When we look at Nu Holdings Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 25.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 33.24 million.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) trade information

Instantly NU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 12.39 added 0.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 46.82%, with the 5-day performance at 3.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) is 14.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 73.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.82 days.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nu Holdings Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 76.22% over the past 6 months, a 62.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nu Holdings Ltd will rise 125.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 38.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.45 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Nu Holdings Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $2.68 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.53 billion and $1.87 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 60.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 43.70%.

The 2024 estimates are for Nu Holdings Ltd earnings to increase by 62.93%.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 14.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.89% of Nu Holdings Ltd shares while 70.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.17%. There are 70.43% institutions holding the Nu Holdings Ltd stock share, with Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.51% of the shares, roughly 414.28 million NU shares worth $3.27 billion.

Galileo (ptc) Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.57% or 344.54 million shares worth $2.72 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund. With 54.38 million shares estimated at $429.02 million under it, the former controlled 1.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund held about 1.44% of the shares, roughly 51.73 million shares worth around $348.64 million.