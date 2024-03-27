NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) Stock Forecast For 2024: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.09 million NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.40. With the company’s per share price at $13.07 changed hands at -$0.13 or -0.98% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.40B. NVCR’s last price was a discount, traded about -539.63% off its 52-week high of $83.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.87, which suggests the last value was 16.83% up since then. When we look at NovoCure Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 million.

NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) trade information

Instantly NVCR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 14.04 subtracted -0.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.46%, with the 5-day performance at -3.47% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) is -12.28% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.92 days.

NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NovoCure Ltd share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -24.63% over the past 6 months, a 11.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NovoCure Ltd will rise 16.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 18.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $131.69 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that NovoCure Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $134.02 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $127.28 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.97%. The 2024 estimates are for NovoCure Ltd earnings to increase by 11.51%.

NVCR Dividends

NovoCure Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on January 08.

NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.67% of NovoCure Ltd shares while 85.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.42%. There are 85.96% institutions holding the NovoCure Ltd stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 14.94% of the shares, roughly 15.93 million NVCR shares worth $661.1 million.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.68% or 11.39 million shares worth $472.71 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. With 7.53 million shares estimated at $312.3 million under it, the former controlled 7.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held about 4.38% of the shares, roughly 4.67 million shares worth around $103.13 million.