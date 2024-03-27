Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE: NVO)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.03 million Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE:NVO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.41. With the company’s most recent per share price at $127.47 changed hands at -$1.94 or -1.50% at last look, the market valuation stands at $431.29B. NVO’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.48% off its 52-week high of $138.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $75.56, which suggests the last value was 40.72% up since then. When we look at Novo Nordisk ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.13 million.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE:NVO) trade information

Instantly NVO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.22%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 131.07 subtracted -1.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.22%, with the 5-day performance at -2.22% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE:NVO) is 4.29% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.88 days.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Novo Nordisk ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 38.87% over the past 6 months, a 24.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Novo Nordisk ADR will rise 17.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 22.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.4 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Novo Nordisk ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $9.85 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.59 billion and $7.97 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 23.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.48%. The 2024 estimates are for Novo Nordisk ADR earnings to increase by 25.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.80% per year.

NVO Dividends

Novo Nordisk ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April. The 1.42% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.81. It is important to note, however, that the 1.42% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.