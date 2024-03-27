Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch NCLH Stock In 2024

In the last trading session, 10.69 million Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.60. With the company’s per share price at $20.16 changed hands at -$0.38 or -1.85% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.58B. NCLH’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.85% off its 52-week high of $22.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.15, which suggests the last value was 39.73% up since then. When we look at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.03 million.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) trade information

Instantly NCLH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 21.06 subtracted -1.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.60%, with the 5-day performance at 3.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) is 26.55% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 39.83 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.84 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 32.81% over the past 6 months, a 78.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd will rise 136.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 3.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.24 billion. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $2.36 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.82 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 23.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -38.02%. The 2024 estimates are for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd earnings to increase by 81.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 48.20% per year.

NCLH Dividends

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 29 and May 03.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.75% of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd shares while 70.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.11%. There are 70.58% institutions holding the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.44% of the shares, roughly 48.67 million NCLH shares worth $1.06 billion.

Capital International Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.41% or 35.78 million shares worth $778.87 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 17.85 million shares estimated at $388.57 million under it, the former controlled 4.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.10% of the shares, roughly 13.17 million shares worth around $286.81 million.