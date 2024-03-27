NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 13.73 million NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.51. With the company’s per share price at $61.43 changed hands at -$1.18 or -1.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $126.08B. NEE’s last price was a discount, traded about -29.87% off its 52-week high of $79.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $47.15, which suggests the last value was 23.25% up since then. When we look at NextEra Energy Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 16.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.66 million.

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) trade information

Instantly NEE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 63.38 subtracted -1.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.14%, with the 5-day performance at 0.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) is 11.39% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.02 days.

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NextEra Energy Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.95% over the past 6 months, a 8.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NextEra Energy Inc will fall -14.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 9.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.92 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that NextEra Energy Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $7.22 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.5 billion and $7.35 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.74%. The 2024 estimates are for NextEra Energy Inc earnings to increase by 7.26%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.87% per year.

NEE Dividends

NextEra Energy Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 23 and April 29. The 3.12% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.92. It is important to note, however, that the 3.12% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.17% of NextEra Energy Inc shares while 81.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.49%. There are 81.35% institutions holding the NextEra Energy Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.71% of the shares, roughly 196.47 million NEE shares worth $14.58 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.48% or 151.28 million shares worth $11.22 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 63.1 million shares estimated at $4.68 billion under it, the former controlled 3.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 48.18 million shares worth around $3.57 billion.