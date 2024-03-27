Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE: KIND)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.39 million Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE:KIND) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.97. With the company’s per share price at $2.24 changed hands at $0.11 or 5.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $881.73M. KIND’s last price was a discount, traded about -52.23% off its 52-week high of $3.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.32, which suggests the last value was 41.07% up since then. When we look at Nextdoor Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.85 million.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE:KIND) trade information

Instantly KIND was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.28 added 5.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.52%, with the 5-day performance at 9.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE:KIND) is 9.80% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.25 days.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc (KIND) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nextdoor Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 23.76% over the past 6 months, a 27.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $50.83 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Nextdoor Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $56.45 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $49.77 million and $56.89 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.80%.

The 2024 estimates are for Nextdoor Holdings Inc earnings to increase by 26.92%.

KIND Dividends

Nextdoor Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 07 and May 13.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE:KIND)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.67% of Nextdoor Holdings Inc shares while 65.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.46%. There are 65.03% institutions holding the Nextdoor Holdings Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 7.11% of the shares, roughly 13.67 million KIND shares worth $30.61 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.61% or 10.79 million shares worth $24.16 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2024 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 10.13 million shares estimated at $22.7 million under it, the former controlled 5.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.05% of the shares, roughly 3.94 million shares worth around $8.83 million.