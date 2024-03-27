Newmont Corp (NYSE: NEM)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 9.18 million Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.51. With the company’s per share price at $34.00 changed hands at $0.08 or 0.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $39.19B. NEM’s last price was a discount, traded about -55.18% off its 52-week high of $52.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $29.42, which suggests the last value was 13.47% up since then. When we look at Newmont Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 16.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.03 million.

Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM) trade information

Instantly NEM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 35.53 added 0.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.85%, with the 5-day performance at 1.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM) is 13.30% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.46 days.

Newmont Corp (NEM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Newmont Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.01% over the past 6 months, a 16.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Newmont Corp will fall -3.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 28.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 36.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Newmont Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $5.2 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.53 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 41.70%.

The 2024 estimates are for Newmont Corp earnings to increase by 20.68%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.10% per year.

NEM Dividends

Newmont Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and April 29. The 4.26% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.45. It is important to note, however, that the 4.26% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.10% of Newmont Corp shares while 71.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.62%. There are 71.55% institutions holding the Newmont Corp stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.51% of the shares, roughly 99.43 million NEM shares worth $4.24 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.84% or 70.22 million shares worth $3.0 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 28.02 million shares estimated at $1.04 billion under it, the former controlled 3.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.12% of the shares, roughly 24.76 million shares worth around $1.06 billion.