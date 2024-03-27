Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 1.47 million Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.89. With the company’s per share price at $0.90 changed hands at $0.01 or 1.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $165.26M. NKTR’s last price was a discount, traded about -24.44% off its 52-week high of $1.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.41, which suggests the last value was 54.44% up since then. When we look at Nektar Therapeutics’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.61 million.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) trade information

Instantly NKTR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9297 added 1.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 59.29%, with the 5-day performance at 3.66% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is 34.33% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.41 days.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nektar Therapeutics share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 47.06% over the past 6 months, a 32.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nektar Therapeutics will rise 74.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 29.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -25.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $15.34 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $15.34 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -25.20%.

The 2024 estimates are for Nektar Therapeutics earnings to increase by 38.97%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -7.30% per year.

NKTR Dividends

Nektar Therapeutics is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 07 and May 13.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.01% of Nektar Therapeutics shares while 67.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.09%. There are 67.40% institutions holding the Nektar Therapeutics stock share, with Deep Track Capital, Lp the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.45% of the shares, roughly 17.97 million NKTR shares worth $10.34 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.34% or 12.06 million shares worth $6.93 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. With 5.85 million shares estimated at $3.36 million under it, the former controlled 3.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held about 2.24% of the shares, roughly 4.25 million shares worth around $2.28 million.