Ncino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the latest trading session, 2.96 million Ncino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.45. With the company’s most recent per share price at $35.91 changing hands around $5.73 or 18.98% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.06B. NCNO’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.22% off its 52-week high of $35.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.26, which suggests the last value was 40.8% up since then. When we look at Ncino Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 684.70K.

Ncino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) trade information

Instantly NCNO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 18.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 36.65 added 18.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.78%, with the 5-day performance at 18.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ncino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) is 19.30% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.17 days.

Ncino Inc. (NCNO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ncino Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 24.04% over the past 6 months, a 10.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 19.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ncino Inc. will rise 71.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 44.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $128.85 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Ncino Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2024 will be $133.83 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -8.60%. The 2024 estimates are for Ncino Inc. earnings to increase by 24.93%.

Ncino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.49% of Ncino Inc. shares while 96.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.56%. There are 96.08% institutions holding the Ncino Inc. stock share, with Insight Holdings Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 34.65% of the shares, roughly 39.12 million NCNO shares worth $1.18 billion.

HMI Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.23% or 8.17 million shares worth $245.97 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund. With 4.71 million shares estimated at $141.89 million under it, the former controlled 4.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund held about 2.16% of the shares, roughly 2.43 million shares worth around $73.3 million.