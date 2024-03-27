National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ: NCMI): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.12 million National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.89. With the company’s per share price at $5.28 changed hands at -$0.07 or -1.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $511.78M. NCMI’s last price was a discount, traded about -22.92% off its 52-week high of $6.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.12, which suggests the last value was 78.79% up since then. When we look at National Cinemedia Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 566.57K.

National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI) trade information

Instantly NCMI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.75 subtracted -1.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 27.42%, with the 5-day performance at 4.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI) is 22.96% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.22 days.

National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the National Cinemedia Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.47% over the past 6 months, a 108.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for National Cinemedia Inc will rise 97.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 47.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $34.67 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that National Cinemedia Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $53.78 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $34.9 million and $64.4 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -16.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 31.55%. The 2024 estimates are for National Cinemedia Inc earnings to decrease by -99.81%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -6.33% per year.

NCMI Dividends

National Cinemedia Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.66% of National Cinemedia Inc shares while 72.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.57%. There are 72.05% institutions holding the National Cinemedia Inc stock share, with Barclays Plc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.77% of the shares, roughly 0.74 million NCMI shares worth $2.5 million.

Standard General L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.71% or 0.69 million shares worth $2.32 million as of Jun 29, 2023.