LuxUrban Hotels Inc (NASDAQ: LUXH) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the latest trading session, 0.87 million LuxUrban Hotels Inc (NASDAQ:LUXH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.36. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.55 changed hands at -$0.59 or -27.60% at last look, the market valuation stands at $57.05M. LUXH’s current price is a discount, trading about -343.87% off its 52-week high of $6.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.03, which suggests the last value was -30.97% down since then. When we look at LuxUrban Hotels Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 421.92K.

LuxUrban Hotels Inc (NASDAQ:LUXH) trade information

Instantly LUXH was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -27.60%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.41 subtracted -27.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -74.05%, with the 5-day performance at -27.60% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, LuxUrban Hotels Inc (NASDAQ:LUXH) is -37.52% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.65 days.

LuxUrban Hotels Inc (LUXH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the LuxUrban Hotels Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -64.59% over the past 6 months, a 43.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for LuxUrban Hotels Inc will rise 800.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 137.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 174.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $34.2 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that LuxUrban Hotels Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $41.97 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $12.95 million and $22.85 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 164.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 83.70%. The 2024 estimates are for LuxUrban Hotels Inc earnings to increase by 119.23%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

LuxUrban Hotels Inc (NASDAQ:LUXH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 72.37% of LuxUrban Hotels Inc shares while 17.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.59%. There are 17.85% institutions holding the LuxUrban Hotels Inc stock share, with Ancora Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.41% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million LUXH shares worth $0.47 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.31% or 0.11 million shares worth $0.35 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Ancora MicroCap Fd and MSS Ser Tr-One Rock Fd. With 44742.0 shares estimated at $0.14 million under it, the former controlled 0.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, MSS Ser Tr-One Rock Fd held about 0.11% of the shares, roughly 39477.0 shares worth around $0.14 million.