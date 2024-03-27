Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE: LYG) Stock: Does It Have Room To Grow?

In the last trading session, 11.89 million Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.33. With the company’s per share price at $2.58 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $41.05B. LYG’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.94% off its 52-week high of $2.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.88, which suggests the last value was 27.13% up since then. When we look at Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.67 million.

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG) trade information

With action 3.20%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.95%, with the 5-day performance at 3.20% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG) is 14.67% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.05 days.

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 20.00% over the past 6 months, a -31.91% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.99%. The 2024 estimates are for Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR earnings to decrease by -15.67%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -10.30% per year.

LYG Dividends

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April. The 4.85% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.13. It is important to note, however, that the 4.85% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR shares while 2.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.39%. There are 2.39% institutions holding the Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR stock share, with Macquarie Group Limited the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.17% of the shares, roughly 26.57 million LYG shares worth $58.46 million.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.17% or 26.8 million shares worth $58.95 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Value ETF. With 2.69 million shares estimated at $6.15 million under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Value ETF held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 3.71 million shares worth around $8.49 million.