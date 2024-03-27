Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LIXT): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 23.13 million Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIXT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.33. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.53 changing hands around $1.27 or 56.54% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.94M. LIXT’s current price is a discount, trading about -171.95% off its 52-week high of $9.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.58, which suggests the last value was 55.24% up since then. When we look at Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2670.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 38.17K.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIXT) trade information

Instantly LIXT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 52.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.40 added 56.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 50.21%, with the 5-day performance at 52.81% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIXT) is 32.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 51980.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.6 days.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIXT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.47% of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc shares while 5.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.64%. There are 5.08% institutions holding the Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc stock share, with Ethos Financial Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.03% of the shares, roughly 0.25 million LIXT shares worth $1.46 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.45% or 10119.0 shares worth $59499.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7420.0 shares estimated at $51405.0 under it, the former controlled 0.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.15% of the shares, roughly 3275.0 shares worth around $19257.0.