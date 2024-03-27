Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ: LQDA) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the latest trading session, 0.62 million Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ:LQDA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.17. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.02 changed hands at -$0.9 or -5.65% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.14B. LQDA’s current price is a discount, trading about -13.12% off its 52-week high of $16.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.71, which suggests the last value was 61.98% up since then. When we look at Liquidia Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 963.59K.

Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ:LQDA) trade information

Instantly LQDA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.53%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 16.99 subtracted -5.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.85%, with the 5-day performance at -5.53% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ:LQDA) is 2.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.67 days.

Liquidia Corp (LQDA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Liquidia Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 138.03% over the past 6 months, a 16.53% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Liquidia Corp will fall -72.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 234.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.48 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Liquidia Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $10.06 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.49 million and $4.43 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 127.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.44%. The 2024 estimates are for Liquidia Corp earnings to increase by 7.59%.

Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.42% of Liquidia Corp shares while 51.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 58.58%. There are 51.30% institutions holding the Liquidia Corp stock share, with Caligan Partners, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 14.28% of the shares, roughly 9.24 million LQDA shares worth $72.56 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.09% or 3.29 million shares worth $25.85 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.53 million shares estimated at $12.02 million under it, the former controlled 2.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.69% of the shares, roughly 1.1 million shares worth around $7.53 million.