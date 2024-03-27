Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ: LSXMK)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 16.96 million Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ:LSXMK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.12. With the company’s per share price at $28.88 changed hands at $0.07 or 0.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.43B. LSXMK’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.66% off its 52-week high of $31.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.58, which suggests the last value was 32.2% up since then. When we look at Liberty Media Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.93 million.

Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ:LSXMK) trade information

Instantly LSXMK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 29.45 added 0.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.35%, with the 5-day performance at -2.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ:LSXMK) is -3.80% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.01 days.

Liberty Media Corp. (LSXMK) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Liberty Media Corp. will rise 76.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 49.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.13 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Liberty Media Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $2.2 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.14 billion and $2.25 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30.77%. The 2024 estimates are for Liberty Media Corp. earnings to decrease by -9.75%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.20% per year.

LSXMK Dividends

Liberty Media Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ:LSXMK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.03% of Liberty Media Corp. shares while 66.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.74%. There are 66.46% institutions holding the Liberty Media Corp. stock share, with Berkshire Hathaway, Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 19.76% of the shares, roughly 43.21 million LSXMK shares worth $1.25 billion.

Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.79% or 14.85 million shares worth $428.9 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and JP Morgan Mid Cap Value Fund. With 5.59 million shares estimated at $161.57 million under it, the former controlled 2.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Mid Cap Value Fund held about 1.91% of the shares, roughly 4.17 million shares worth around $120.43 million.