Let’s Talk About Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO)’s Outlook

In the last trading session, 11.67 million Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.22. With the company’s per share price at $27.44 changed hands at -$0.13 or -0.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.84B. MRO’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.73% off its 52-week high of $29.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.63, which suggests the last value was 21.17% up since then. When we look at Marathon Oil Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.78 million.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) trade information

Instantly MRO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 27.82 subtracted -0.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.58%, with the 5-day performance at 1.63% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) is 13.62% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.2 days.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Marathon Oil Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 3.12% over the past 6 months, a -5.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Marathon Oil Corporation will fall -17.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 29.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.57 billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Marathon Oil Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $1.63 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.68 billion and $1.51 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -6.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.58%. The 2024 estimates are for Marathon Oil Corporation earnings to decrease by -0.98%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -8.79% per year.

MRO Dividends

Marathon Oil Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 06. The 1.53% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.42. It is important to note, however, that the 1.53% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.41% of Marathon Oil Corporation shares while 79.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.46%. There are 79.13% institutions holding the Marathon Oil Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.99% of the shares, roughly 72.63 million MRO shares worth $1.67 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.22% or 49.76 million shares worth $1.15 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. With 19.31 million shares estimated at $444.43 million under it, the former controlled 3.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held about 2.78% of the shares, roughly 16.81 million shares worth around $443.05 million.