Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ: GPCR)

In the last trading session, 1.08 million Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -5.13. With the company’s per share price at $42.17 changed hands at -$1.04 or -2.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.96B. GPCR’s last price was a discount, traded about -77.9% off its 52-week high of $75.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.21, which suggests the last value was 49.7% up since then. When we look at Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 618.79K.

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR) trade information

Instantly GPCR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.60%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 45.74 subtracted -2.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.46%, with the 5-day performance at 15.60% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR) is 2.78% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.39 days.

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 26.83% over the past 6 months, a -18.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR will rise 81.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.00% for the next quarter.

The 2024 estimates are for Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR earnings to decrease by -15.82%.

GPCR Dividends

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.24% of Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR shares while 94.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.73%. There are 94.50% institutions holding the Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR stock share, with Deep Track Capital, Lp the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.92% of the shares, roughly 2.65 million GPCR shares worth $110.03 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.63% or 1.77 million shares worth $73.72 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. With 0.71 million shares estimated at $29.5 million under it, the former controlled 1.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held about 1.31% of the shares, roughly 0.5 million shares worth around $18.41 million.