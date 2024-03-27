Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For cbdMD Inc (AMEX: YCBD)

In the last trading session, 1.65 million cbdMD Inc (AMEX:YCBD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.13. With the company’s per share price at $1.03 changed hands at $0.12 or 13.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.14M. YCBD’s last price was a discount, traded about -817.48% off its 52-week high of $9.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.56, which suggests the last value was 45.63% up since then. When we look at cbdMD Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 920.30K.

cbdMD Inc (AMEX:YCBD) trade information

Instantly YCBD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 40.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3400 added 13.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.96%, with the 5-day performance at 40.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, cbdMD Inc (AMEX:YCBD) is 47.69% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.01 days.

cbdMD Inc (YCBD) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.4 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that cbdMD Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $5.71 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -40.95%. The 2024 estimates are for cbdMD Inc earnings to increase by 83.63%.

YCBD Dividends

cbdMD Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 13 and May 17.

cbdMD Inc (AMEX:YCBD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.65% of cbdMD Inc shares while 8.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.15%. There are 8.06% institutions holding the cbdMD Inc stock share, with AXS Investments, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 3.00% of the shares, roughly 91204.0 YCBD shares worth $93940.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.03% or 31311.0 shares worth $32250.0 as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF. With 13042.0 shares estimated at $13433.0 under it, the former controlled 0.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF held about 0.40% of the shares, roughly 12228.0 shares worth around $12594.0.