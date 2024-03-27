Let’s Jump Into The Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE: RSI) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.22 million Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE:RSI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.59. With the company’s per share price at $6.45 changed hands at $0.04 or 0.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $493.68M. RSI’s last price was a discount, traded about -13.33% off its 52-week high of $7.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.77, which suggests the last value was 57.05% up since then. When we look at Rush Street Interactive Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.19 million.

Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE:RSI) trade information

Instantly RSI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.00 added 0.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 43.65%, with the 5-day performance at 10.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE:RSI) is 17.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.82 days.

Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rush Street Interactive Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 32.44% over the past 6 months, a 42.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Rush Street Interactive Inc will rise 75.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $196.88 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Rush Street Interactive Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $190.2 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $162.36 million and $157.63 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 21.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 20.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.52%. The 2024 estimates are for Rush Street Interactive Inc earnings to increase by 116.67%.

RSI Dividends

Rush Street Interactive Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 06.

Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE:RSI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.21% of Rush Street Interactive Inc shares while 72.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.73%. There are 72.27% institutions holding the Rush Street Interactive Inc stock share, with HG Vora Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 9.15% of the shares, roughly 7.0 million RSI shares worth $45.15 million.

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.49% or 5.74 million shares worth $36.99 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2024 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.59 million shares estimated at $10.25 million under it, the former controlled 2.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.07% of the shares, roughly 1.59 million shares worth around $10.24 million.