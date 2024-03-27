Leslies Inc (NASDAQ: LESL) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 2.61 million Leslies Inc (NASDAQ:LESL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.92. With the company’s per share price at $6.45 changed hands at -$0.27 or -4.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.19B. LESL’s last price was a discount, traded about -81.09% off its 52-week high of $11.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.39, which suggests the last value was 31.94% up since then. When we look at Leslies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.73 million.

Leslies Inc (NASDAQ:LESL) trade information

Instantly LESL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.70 subtracted -4.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.66%, with the 5-day performance at -1.83% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Leslies Inc (NASDAQ:LESL) is -13.54% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.84 days.

Leslies Inc (LESL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Leslies Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 23.09% over the past 6 months, a 3.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Leslies Inc will fall -28.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 4.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $201.52 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Leslies Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $620.08 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.95%. The 2024 estimates are for Leslies Inc earnings to increase by 1.65%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.70% per year.

LESL Dividends

Leslies Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 06.

Leslies Inc (NASDAQ:LESL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.85% of Leslies Inc shares while 115.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 120.94%. There are 115.07% institutions holding the Leslies Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 13.48% of the shares, roughly 24.8 million LESL shares worth $232.84 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.77% or 17.98 million shares worth $168.8 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Ariel Fund. With 12.43 million shares estimated at $70.36 million under it, the former controlled 6.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Ariel Fund held about 3.69% of the shares, roughly 6.79 million shares worth around $63.73 million.