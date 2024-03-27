Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KOD) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the last trading session, 2.16 million Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KOD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.16. With the company’s per share price at $7.10 changed hands at $0.98 or 16.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $372.54M. KOD’s last price was a discount, traded about -38.03% off its 52-week high of $9.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.37, which suggests the last value was 80.7% up since then. When we look at Kodiak Sciences Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 754.87K.

Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KOD) trade information

Instantly KOD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 32.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.16 added 16.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 133.55%, with the 5-day performance at 32.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KOD) is 19.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.83 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.33 days.

Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kodiak Sciences Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 248.04% over the past 6 months, a 25.20% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kodiak Sciences Inc will rise 43.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 34.10% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -53.05%. The 2024 estimates are for Kodiak Sciences Inc earnings to increase by 28.07%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.40% per year.

KOD Dividends

Kodiak Sciences Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 28.

Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KOD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.66% of Kodiak Sciences Inc shares while 78.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.68%. There are 78.94% institutions holding the Kodiak Sciences Inc stock share, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 33.00% of the shares, roughly 17.31 million KOD shares worth $119.44 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.59% or 4.51 million shares worth $31.1 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.98 million shares estimated at $6.77 million under it, the former controlled 1.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.42% of the shares, roughly 0.74 million shares worth around $1.64 million.