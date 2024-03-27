Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.43 million Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.53. With the company’s most recent per share price at $156.96 changing hands around $1.19 or 0.76% at last look, the market valuation stands at $378.08B. JNJ’s current price is a discount, trading about -12.11% off its 52-week high of $175.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $144.95, which suggests the last value was 7.65% up since then. When we look at Johnson & Johnson’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.04 million.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) trade information

Instantly JNJ is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.77%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 157.40 added 0.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.14%, with the 5-day performance at 0.77% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is -2.50% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.9 days.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Johnson & Johnson share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.30% over the past 6 months, a 7.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Johnson & Johnson will rise 9.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $21.4 billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $22.36 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $24.75 billion and $25.53 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -13.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -12.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.27%. The 2024 estimates are for Johnson & Johnson earnings to increase by 7.43%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.70% per year.

JNJ Dividends

Johnson & Johnson is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 16. The 3.03% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 4.76. It is important to note, however, that the 3.03% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.09% of Johnson & Johnson shares while 71.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.35%. There are 71.28% institutions holding the Johnson & Johnson stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.52% of the shares, roughly 247.48 million JNJ shares worth $40.96 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.67% or 199.34 million shares worth $33.0 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 81.05 million shares estimated at $13.42 billion under it, the former controlled 3.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 61.87 million shares worth around $10.24 billion.