Is Ucloudlink Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ: UCL) a smart move or a risky gamble for your portfolio?

In the latest trading session, 0.47 million Ucloudlink Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:UCL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.49. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.60 changing hands around $0.09 or 5.96% at last look, the market valuation stands at $39.47M. UCL’s current price is a discount, trading about -198.75% off its 52-week high of $4.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.17, which suggests the last value was 26.88% up since then. When we look at Ucloudlink Group Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 51280.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.65K.

Ucloudlink Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:UCL) trade information

Instantly UCL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8300 added 5.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.57%, with the 5-day performance at -8.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ucloudlink Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:UCL) is -0.99% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1030.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.09 days.

Ucloudlink Group Inc ADR (UCL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ucloudlink Group Inc ADR will fall -116.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 300.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $17.9 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Ucloudlink Group Inc ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $25.05 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $18.01 million and $21.98 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.00%. The 2024 estimates are for Ucloudlink Group Inc ADR earnings to increase by 227.38%.

Ucloudlink Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:UCL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.49% of Ucloudlink Group Inc ADR shares while 9.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.81%. There are 9.46% institutions holding the Ucloudlink Group Inc ADR stock share, with Nomura Holdings Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 3.85% of the shares, roughly 0.97 million UCL shares worth $1.52 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.38% or 95549.0 shares worth $0.15 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

With 12409.0 shares estimated at $19482.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares.