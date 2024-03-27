Is Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN) Stock Poised for More Growth?

In the latest trading session, 1.09 million Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.14 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.05B. TCN’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.27% off its 52-week high of $11.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.53, which suggests the last value was 41.38% up since then. When we look at Tricon Residential Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.64 million.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) trade information

Instantly TCN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.13%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 11.17 added 0.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.36%, with the 5-day performance at -0.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) is 0.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.61 days.

Tricon Residential Inc (TCN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tricon Residential Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 46.51% over the past 6 months, a 46.34% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tricon Residential Inc will rise 87.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -6.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -38.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $121.4 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Tricon Residential Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $123.32 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $110.87 million and $113.31 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.57%. The 2024 estimates are for Tricon Residential Inc earnings to increase by 45.12%.

TCN Dividends

Tricon Residential Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 07 and May 13. The 2.08% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.23. It is important to note, however, that the 2.08% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.38% of Tricon Residential Inc shares while 80.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.30%. There are 80.48% institutions holding the Tricon Residential Inc stock share, with T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 6.78% of the shares, roughly 18.55 million TCN shares worth $206.8 million.

Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.53% or 15.13 million shares worth $168.71 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Delaware Group Equity Funds V-Small Cap Value Fund. With 6.45 million shares estimated at $71.87 million under it, the former controlled 2.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Funds V-Small Cap Value Fund held about 1.73% of the shares, roughly 4.74 million shares worth around $52.8 million.