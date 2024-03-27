Is SilverCrest Metals Inc (AMEX: SILV) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the last trading session, 1.14 million SilverCrest Metals Inc (AMEX:SILV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.30. With the company’s per share price at $6.43 changed hands at -$0.18 or -2.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $944.82M. SILV’s last price was a discount, traded about -17.57% off its 52-week high of $7.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.16, which suggests the last value was 35.3% up since then. When we look at SilverCrest Metals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.24 million.

SilverCrest Metals Inc (AMEX:SILV) trade information

Instantly SILV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.16%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.00 subtracted -2.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.83%, with the 5-day performance at -0.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SilverCrest Metals Inc (AMEX:SILV) is 26.57% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.42 days.

SilverCrest Metals Inc (SILV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SilverCrest Metals Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 40.39% over the past 6 months, a -41.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SilverCrest Metals Inc will fall -66.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -56.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -15.70% down from the last financial year.

The 2024 estimates are for SilverCrest Metals Inc earnings to decrease by -48.43%.

SILV Dividends

SilverCrest Metals Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 09 and May 13.

SilverCrest Metals Inc (AMEX:SILV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.71% of SilverCrest Metals Inc shares while 60.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.74%. There are 60.41% institutions holding the SilverCrest Metals Inc stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.84% of the shares, roughly 14.4 million SILV shares worth $84.38 million.

Sprott Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.89% or 8.63 million shares worth $50.54 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 7.83 million shares estimated at $34.54 million under it, the former controlled 5.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 3.84% of the shares, roughly 5.62 million shares worth around $24.8 million.