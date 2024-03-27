Is Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ: REPL) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 1.0 million Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.22. With the company’s per share price at $7.69 changed hands at -$0.36 or -4.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $472.09M. REPL’s last price was a discount, traded about -222.63% off its 52-week high of $24.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.89, which suggests the last value was 23.41% up since then. When we look at Replimune Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.49 million.

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) trade information

Instantly REPL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.90%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.57 subtracted -4.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.78%, with the 5-day performance at -6.90% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) is -10.69% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.94 days.

Replimune Group Inc (REPL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Replimune Group Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -52.38% over the past 6 months, a -9.70% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Replimune Group Inc will fall -6.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -6.70% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -37.07%. The 2024 estimates are for Replimune Group Inc earnings to decrease by -2.04%.

REPL Dividends

Replimune Group Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 16 and May 20.

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.35% of Replimune Group Inc shares while 109.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 117.69%. There are 109.04% institutions holding the Replimune Group Inc stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.72% of the shares, roughly 5.73 million REPL shares worth $133.12 million.

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.76% or 4.58 million shares worth $106.31 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. With 2.45 million shares estimated at $56.79 million under it, the former controlled 4.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund held about 2.61% of the shares, roughly 1.54 million shares worth around $35.77 million.