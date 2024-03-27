Is PaySign Inc (NASDAQ: PAYS) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the latest trading session, 9.31 million PaySign Inc (NASDAQ:PAYS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.06. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.01 changing hands around $0.63 or 18.66% at last look, the market valuation stands at $211.57M. PAYS’s last price was a premium, traded about 3.99% off its 52-week high of $3.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.67, which suggests the last value was 58.35% up since then. When we look at PaySign Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 141.09K.

PaySign Inc (NASDAQ:PAYS) trade information

Instantly PAYS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 19.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.53 added 18.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 43.24%, with the 5-day performance at 19.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PaySign Inc (NASDAQ:PAYS) is 20.81% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.14 days.

PaySign Inc (PAYS) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.50% up from the last financial year. Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.69 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that PaySign Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $12.58 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $10.25 million and $11.04 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.90%. Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -12.26%. The 2024 estimates are for PaySign Inc earnings to decrease by -58.33%.

PaySign Inc (NASDAQ:PAYS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.47% of PaySign Inc shares while 28.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.44%. There are 28.57% institutions holding the PaySign Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.39% of the shares, roughly 1.79 million PAYS shares worth $4.39 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.97% or 1.57 million shares worth $3.84 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.83 million shares estimated at $2.02 million under it, the former controlled 1.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.13% of the shares, roughly 0.6 million shares worth around $1.34 million.