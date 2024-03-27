Is Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the last trading session, 10.79 million Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.09. With the company’s per share price at $92.58 changed hands at -$1.17 or -1.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $140.27B. NKE’s last price was a discount, traded about -38.99% off its 52-week high of $128.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $88.66, which suggests the last value was 4.23% up since then. When we look at Nike, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.39 million.

Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) trade information

Instantly NKE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.38%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 101.92 subtracted -1.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.73%, with the 5-day performance at -7.38% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is -11.44% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.88 days.

Nike, Inc. (NKE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nike, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 2.19% over the past 6 months, a 13.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nike, Inc. will rise 19.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -12.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 24 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.93 billion. 20 analysts are of the opinion that Nike, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2024 will be $11.7 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $12.82 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -7.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.52%. The 2024 estimates are for Nike, Inc. earnings to increase by 14.46%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.43% per year.

NKE Dividends

Nike, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 21. The 1.53% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.42. It is important to note, however, that the 1.53% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.41% of Nike, Inc. shares while 83.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.44%. There are 83.25% institutions holding the Nike, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.81% of the shares, roughly 107.81 million NKE shares worth $11.9 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.58% or 92.83 million shares worth $10.25 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 38.4 million shares estimated at $4.24 billion under it, the former controlled 3.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.40% of the shares, roughly 29.34 million shares worth around $3.24 billion.