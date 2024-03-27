Is NFT Ltd. (AMEX: MI) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.53 million NFT Ltd. (AMEX:MI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.78. With the company’s per share price at $0.17 changed hands at -$0.03 or -14.54% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.94M. MI’s last price was a discount, traded about -382.35% off its 52-week high of $0.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.12, which suggests the last value was 29.41% up since then. When we look at NFT Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 506.57K.

NFT Ltd. (AMEX:MI) trade information

Instantly MI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -18.71%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2478 subtracted -14.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.56%, with the 5-day performance at -18.71% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NFT Ltd. (AMEX:MI) is -20.61% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.31 days.

NFT Ltd. (MI) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -34.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $304k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that NFT Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2019 will be $5.66 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.38 million and $3.97 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -87.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 42.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -34.55%.

MI Dividends

NFT Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 15 and April 19.

NFT Ltd. (AMEX:MI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.14% of NFT Ltd. shares while 0.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.16%.