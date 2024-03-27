Is MariaDB Plc (NYSE: MRDB) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 4.28 million MariaDB Plc (NYSE:MRDB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.60. With the company’s per share price at $0.23 changed hands at -$0.01 or -5.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.31M. MRDB’s last price was a discount, traded about -604.35% off its 52-week high of $1.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.16, which suggests the last value was 30.43% up since then. When we look at MariaDB Plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 839.51K.

MariaDB Plc (NYSE:MRDB) trade information

Instantly MRDB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.17%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2640 subtracted -5.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.26%, with the 5-day performance at -10.17% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, MariaDB Plc (NYSE:MRDB) is -33.53% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.18 days.

MRDB Dividends

MariaDB Plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

MariaDB Plc (NYSE:MRDB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 43.86% of MariaDB Plc shares while 28.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.64%. There are 28.99% institutions holding the MariaDB Plc stock share, with Intel Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.28% of the shares, roughly 6.28 million MRDB shares worth $5.4 million.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.74% or 4.56 million shares worth $3.92 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF. With 0.12 million shares estimated at $0.11 million under it, the former controlled 0.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF held about 0.16% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $92514.0.