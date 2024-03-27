Is Hitek Global Inc (NASDAQ: HKIT) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the latest trading session, 3.34 million Hitek Global Inc (NASDAQ:HKIT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.66. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.61 changing hands around $0.19 or 13.38% at last look, the market valuation stands at $23.17M. HKIT’s current price is a discount, trading about -2372.05% off its 52-week high of $39.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.54, which suggests the last value was 66.46% up since then. When we look at Hitek Global Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.12 million.

Hitek Global Inc (NASDAQ:HKIT) trade information

Instantly HKIT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8400 added 13.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 53.33%, with the 5-day performance at 4.55% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hitek Global Inc (NASDAQ:HKIT) is -23.33% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 72390.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

Hitek Global Inc (NASDAQ:HKIT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 59.91% of Hitek Global Inc shares while 1.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.96%. There are 1.19% institutions holding the Hitek Global Inc stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 0.39% of the shares, roughly 59000.0 HKIT shares worth $98529.0.

Two Sigma Investments, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.22% or 32948.0 shares worth $55023.0 as of Dec 30, 2023.

With 15178.0 shares estimated at $25347.0 under it, the former controlled 0.10% of total outstanding shares.