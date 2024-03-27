Is Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 13.62 million Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.91. With the company’s per share price at $3.16 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.40B. GRAB’s last price was a discount, traded about -24.05% off its 52-week high of $3.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.67, which suggests the last value was 15.51% up since then. When we look at Grab Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 28.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.06 million.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information

Instantly GRAB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.63%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.27 added 0.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.23%, with the 5-day performance at -0.63% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) is -0.94% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 69.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.8 days.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Grab Holdings Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -7.87% over the past 6 months, a 109.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Grab Holdings Limited will rise 100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $636.36 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Grab Holdings Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $677.73 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $525 million and $567 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 21.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 42.25%. The 2024 estimates are for Grab Holdings Limited earnings to increase by 67.84%.

GRAB Dividends

Grab Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 17 and May 18.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.08% of Grab Holdings Limited shares while 54.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.53%. There are 54.34% institutions holding the Grab Holdings Limited stock share, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 14.00% of the shares, roughly 549.18 million GRAB shares worth $1.74 billion.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.67% or 222.52 million shares worth $703.17 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc.. With 70.31 million shares estimated at $222.17 million under it, the former controlled 1.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held about 1.20% of the shares, roughly 47.24 million shares worth around $149.28 million.