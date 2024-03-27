Is Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULCC) a smart move or a risky gamble for your portfolio?

In the last trading session, 1.54 million Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.56. With the company’s per share price at $7.64 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.71B. ULCC’s last price was a discount, traded about -38.35% off its 52-week high of $10.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.19, which suggests the last value was 58.25% up since then. When we look at Frontier Group Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.58 million.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) trade information

Instantly ULCC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.90 subtracted -0.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 39.93%, with the 5-day performance at 9.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) is 8.52% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.4 days.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Frontier Group Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 60.50% over the past 6 months, a 291.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Frontier Group Holdings Inc will fall -200.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -48.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $854.13 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Frontier Group Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $1.03 billion.

The 2024 estimates are for Frontier Group Holdings Inc earnings to increase by 244.61%.

ULCC Dividends

Frontier Group Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 06.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.58% of Frontier Group Holdings Inc shares while 101.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.34%. There are 101.71% institutions holding the Frontier Group Holdings Inc stock share, with Indigo Partners LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 80.06% of the shares, roughly 178.83 million ULCC shares worth $1.37 billion.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.69% or 10.48 million shares worth $80.1 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 10.48 million shares estimated at $80.1 million under it, the former controlled 4.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.61% of the shares, roughly 1.36 million shares worth around $10.38 million.