Is Eventbrite Inc (NYSE: EB) the next life-changing stock to watch out for?

In the last trading session, 2.45 million Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.52. With the company’s per share price at $5.47 changed hands at -$0.2 or -3.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $557.23M. EB’s last price was a discount, traded about -117.55% off its 52-week high of $11.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.05, which suggests the last value was 7.68% up since then. When we look at Eventbrite Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.64 million.

Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) trade information

Instantly EB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.01 subtracted -3.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.57%, with the 5-day performance at -4.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) is -33.37% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.37 days.

Eventbrite Inc (EB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Eventbrite Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -43.95% over the past 6 months, a 53.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Eventbrite Inc will rise 53.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $85.7 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Eventbrite Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $89.59 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $77.91 million and $78.91 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 31.15%. The 2024 estimates are for Eventbrite Inc earnings to increase by 36.35%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 46.40% per year.

EB Dividends

Eventbrite Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 07 and May 13.

Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.02% of Eventbrite Inc shares while 98.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.53%. There are 98.46% institutions holding the Eventbrite Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.55% of the shares, roughly 7.88 million EB shares worth $75.24 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.52% or 7.85 million shares worth $74.99 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and American Century Small Cap Growth Fund. With 2.53 million shares estimated at $24.2 million under it, the former controlled 3.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Century Small Cap Growth Fund held about 3.00% of the shares, roughly 2.48 million shares worth around $28.49 million.