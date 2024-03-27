Is Entravision Communications Corp. (NYSE: EVC) Stock Poised for More Growth?

In the last trading session, 1.2 million Entravision Communications Corp. (NYSE:EVC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.09. With the company’s per share price at $1.62 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $145.02M. EVC’s last price was a discount, traded about -300.62% off its 52-week high of $6.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.33, which suggests the last value was 17.9% up since then. When we look at Entravision Communications Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 850.57K.

Entravision Communications Corp. (NYSE:EVC) trade information

With action 10.96%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -61.15%, with the 5-day performance at 10.96% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Entravision Communications Corp. (NYSE:EVC) is -57.70% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.56 days.

Entravision Communications Corp. (EVC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Entravision Communications Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -55.25% over the past 6 months, a 129.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 25.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Entravision Communications Corp. will fall -550.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -19.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $271 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Entravision Communications Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $312 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $239.01 million and $258.49 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 20.70%.

The 2024 estimates are for Entravision Communications Corp. earnings to increase by 127.78%.

EVC Dividends

Entravision Communications Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06. The 12.35% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 12.35% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Entravision Communications Corp. (NYSE:EVC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.07% of Entravision Communications Corp. shares while 63.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.43%. There are 63.89% institutions holding the Entravision Communications Corp. stock share, with American Century Companies, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 13.50% of the shares, roughly 10.62 million EVC shares worth $46.61 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.81% or 6.14 million shares worth $26.97 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were American Century Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7.96 million shares estimated at $34.92 million under it, the former controlled 10.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.02% of the shares, roughly 1.59 million shares worth around $6.98 million.