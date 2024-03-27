Is Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the latest trading session, 1.47 million Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.91. With the company’s most recent per share price at $112.76 changed hands at -$1.89 or -1.65% at last look, the market valuation stands at $82.99B. DELL’s current price is a discount, trading about -16.23% off its 52-week high of $131.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $37.56, which suggests the last value was 66.69% up since then. When we look at Dell Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.62 million.

Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL) trade information

Instantly DELL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.52%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 116.85 subtracted -1.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 47.40%, with the 5-day performance at 1.52% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL) is 23.15% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.76 days.

Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Dell Technologies Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 63.59% over the past 6 months, a 7.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Dell Technologies Inc will fall -7.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 4.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $21.65 billion. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Dell Technologies Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2024 will be $23.1 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $20.27 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.80%. The 2024 estimates are for Dell Technologies Inc earnings to increase by 6.19%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.81% per year.

DELL Dividends

Dell Technologies Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 30. The 1.31% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.48. It is important to note, however, that the 1.31% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.86% of Dell Technologies Inc shares while 67.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.71%. There are 67.01% institutions holding the Dell Technologies Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.71% of the shares, roughly 17.06 million DELL shares worth $922.89 million.

Dodge & Cox Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.51% or 16.56 million shares worth $896.28 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 11.81 million shares estimated at $638.79 million under it, the former controlled 4.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.99% of the shares, roughly 7.59 million shares worth around $410.81 million.