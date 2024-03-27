Is B2gold Corp (AMEX: BTG) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the latest trading session, 2.08 million B2gold Corp (AMEX:BTG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.11. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.54 changing hands around $0.03 or 1.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.30B. BTG’s current price is a discount, trading about -73.23% off its 52-week high of $4.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.34, which suggests the last value was 7.87% up since then. When we look at B2gold Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.43 million.

B2gold Corp (AMEX:BTG) trade information

Instantly BTG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.36%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.69 added 1.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.78%, with the 5-day performance at -1.36% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, B2gold Corp (AMEX:BTG) is 5.62% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.5 days.

B2gold Corp (BTG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the B2gold Corp share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.36% over the past 6 months, a -28.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -0.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for B2gold Corp will fall -50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -42.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -9.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $419.23 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that B2gold Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $417.47 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $458 million and $470.85 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -8.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -11.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.48%. The 2024 estimates are for B2gold Corp earnings to decrease by -22.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

BTG Dividends

B2gold Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 07 and May 13. The 6.31% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.16. It is important to note, however, that the 6.31% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

B2gold Corp (AMEX:BTG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.83% of B2gold Corp shares while 66.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.41%. There are 66.85% institutions holding the B2gold Corp stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.03% of the shares, roughly 143.09 million BTG shares worth $510.82 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.99% or 103.74 million shares worth $370.34 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 68.94 million shares estimated at $199.23 million under it, the former controlled 5.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 5.27% of the shares, roughly 68.41 million shares worth around $197.7 million.