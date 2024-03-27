Is Arq Inc (NASDAQ: ARQ) a smart move or a risky gamble for your portfolio?

In the last trading session, 1.26 million Arq Inc (NASDAQ:ARQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.45. With the company’s per share price at $6.48 changed hands at -$0.13 or -1.97% during last session, the market valuation stood at $215.40M. ARQ’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.86% off its 52-week high of $6.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.17, which suggests the last value was 81.94% up since then. When we look at Arq Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 156.61K.

Arq Inc (NASDAQ:ARQ) trade information

Instantly ARQ was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.26 subtracted -1.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 117.45%, with the 5-day performance at 5.54% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arq Inc (NASDAQ:ARQ) is 90.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24550.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.33 days.

Arq Inc (ARQ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Arq Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 288.02% over the past 6 months, a 64.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Arq Inc will rise 78.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 76.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $23.1 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Arq Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $24.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $20.8 million and $20.45 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 20.80%.

The 2024 estimates are for Arq Inc earnings to increase by 64.29%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 50.00% per year.

ARQ Dividends

Arq Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 07 and May 13.

Arq Inc (NASDAQ:ARQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.17% of Arq Inc shares while 17.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.75%.