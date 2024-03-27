Is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: BABA) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 10.84 million Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.46. With the company’s per share price at $71.48 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $171.17B. BABA’s last price was a discount, traded about -46.96% off its 52-week high of $105.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $66.63, which suggests the last value was 6.79% up since then. When we look at Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.24 million.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA) trade information

Instantly BABA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.64%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 74.74 added 0.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.78%, with the 5-day performance at -2.64% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA) is -6.57% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 47.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.42 days.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -18.05% over the past 6 months, a 11.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR will rise 3.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -7.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $30.7 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $34.64 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $29.15 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.29%. The 2024 estimates are for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR earnings to increase by 16.14%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.11% per year.

BABA Dividends

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 16 and May 20. The 1.40% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 1.40% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR shares while 14.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.17%. There are 14.17% institutions holding the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR stock share, with BNP Paribas Arbitrage, SNC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.72% of the shares, roughly 18.35 million BABA shares worth $1.53 billion.

Primecap Management Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.68% or 17.35 million shares worth $1.45 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund. With 9.9 million shares estimated at $825.31 million under it, the former controlled 0.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund held about 0.37% of the shares, roughly 9.54 million shares worth around $795.16 million.