Investing In Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RVNC) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.11 million Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.07. With the company’s per share price at $4.70 changed hands at $0.05 or 1.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $489.79M. RVNC’s last price was a discount, traded about -708.09% off its 52-week high of $37.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.57, which suggests the last value was 2.77% up since then. When we look at Revance Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.79 million.

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) trade information

Instantly RVNC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 5.42 added 1.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -46.53%, with the 5-day performance at -4.67% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) is -17.40% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.81 days.

Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Revance Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -62.55% over the past 6 months, a 43.34% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Revance Therapeutics Inc will fall -1.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 36.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $56.63 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Revance Therapeutics Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $68.21 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $49.33 million and $58.13 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.57%. The 2024 estimates are for Revance Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 21.94%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.60% per year.

RVNC Dividends

Revance Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 06 and May 21.

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.48% of Revance Therapeutics Inc shares while 76.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.04%. There are 76.00% institutions holding the Revance Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.89% of the shares, roughly 9.57 million RVNC shares worth $242.34 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.42% or 6.53 million shares worth $165.19 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6.38 million shares estimated at $161.44 million under it, the former controlled 7.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.91% of the shares, roughly 2.56 million shares worth around $64.77 million.