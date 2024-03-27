Investing In iBio Inc (AMEX: IBIO) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 83.41 million iBio Inc (AMEX:IBIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -3.80. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.96 changing hands around $1.81 or 157.50% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.31M. IBIO’s current price is a discount, trading about -1582.43% off its 52-week high of $49.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.02, which suggests the last value was 65.54% up since then. When we look at iBio Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 50590.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 106.81K.

iBio Inc (AMEX:IBIO) trade information

Instantly IBIO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 176.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.9900 added 157.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 116.15%, with the 5-day performance at 176.76% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, iBio Inc (AMEX:IBIO) is 153.10% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.95 days.

iBio Inc (AMEX:IBIO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.44% of iBio Inc shares while 7.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.25%. There are 7.22% institutions holding the iBio Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.86% of the shares, roughly 0.51 million IBIO shares worth $0.31 million.

Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.56% or 0.15 million shares worth $94550.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.34 million shares estimated at $0.21 million under it, the former controlled 1.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.60% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $0.1 million.