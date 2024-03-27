International Paper Co. (NYSE: IP): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 19.96 million International Paper Co. (NYSE:IP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.99. With the company’s per share price at $38.20 changed hands at -$2.65 or -6.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.23B. IP’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.96% off its 52-week high of $40.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $29.00, which suggests the last value was 24.08% up since then. When we look at International Paper Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.95 million.

International Paper Co. (NYSE:IP) trade information

Instantly IP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 41.28 subtracted -6.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.67%, with the 5-day performance at -1.47% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, International Paper Co. (NYSE:IP) is 13.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.64 days.

International Paper Co. (IP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the International Paper Co. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 9.74% over the past 6 months, a -12.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -18.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for International Paper Co. will fall -60.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -11.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.57 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that International Paper Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $4.63 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.99 billion and $4.9 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -8.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -5.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -29.18%. The 2024 estimates are for International Paper Co. earnings to decrease by -0.96%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.20% per year.

IP Dividends

International Paper Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 25. The 4.84% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.85. It is important to note, however, that the 4.84% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

International Paper Co. (NYSE:IP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.50% of International Paper Co. shares while 84.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.57%. There are 84.15% institutions holding the International Paper Co. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.01% of the shares, roughly 41.55 million IP shares worth $1.32 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.56% or 36.53 million shares worth $1.16 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 10.9 million shares estimated at $346.73 million under it, the former controlled 3.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.39% of the shares, roughly 8.26 million shares worth around $262.87 million.