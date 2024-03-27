Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 39.06 million Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.99. With the company’s per share price at $41.99 changed hands at $0.16 or 0.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $177.53B. INTC’s last price was a discount, traded about -22.12% off its 52-week high of $51.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.85, which suggests the last value was 36.06% up since then. When we look at Intel Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 46.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 45.05 million.

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) trade information

Instantly INTC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 43.60 added 0.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.44%, with the 5-day performance at -0.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) is -2.33% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 68.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.64 days.

Intel Corp. (INTC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Intel Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 22.46% over the past 6 months, a 25.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Intel Corp. will rise 425.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 84.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 30 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.81 billion. 30 analysts are of the opinion that Intel Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $12.58 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $11.04 billion and $12.95 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -38.29%. The 2024 estimates are for Intel Corp. earnings to increase by 30.17%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 43.08% per year.

INTC Dividends

Intel Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and April 29. The 1.19% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.50. It is important to note, however, that the 1.19% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.06% of Intel Corp. shares while 68.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.35%. There are 68.31% institutions holding the Intel Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.06% of the shares, roughly 379.49 million INTC shares worth $12.69 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.96% or 333.46 million shares worth $11.15 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 130.11 million shares estimated at $4.35 billion under it, the former controlled 3.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.37% of the shares, roughly 99.31 million shares worth around $3.32 billion.