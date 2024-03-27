Inozyme Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: INZY) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the last trading session, 1.73 million Inozyme Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:INZY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.33. With the company’s per share price at $6.78 changed hands at $0.55 or 8.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $418.80M. INZY’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.11% off its 52-week high of $7.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.69, which suggests the last value was 60.32% up since then. When we look at Inozyme Pharma Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 494.90K.

Inozyme Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:INZY) trade information

Instantly INZY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.28 added 8.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 59.15%, with the 5-day performance at 19.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Inozyme Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:INZY) is 10.97% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.55 days.

Inozyme Pharma Inc (INZY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Inozyme Pharma Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 57.31% over the past 6 months, a -8.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Inozyme Pharma Inc will rise 10.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -2.90% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -35.73%. The 2024 estimates are for Inozyme Pharma Inc earnings to decrease by -4.17%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.10% per year.

INZY Dividends

Inozyme Pharma Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 07 and May 13.

Inozyme Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:INZY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.65% of Inozyme Pharma Inc shares while 92.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.38%. There are 92.77% institutions holding the Inozyme Pharma Inc stock share, with Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.88% of the shares, roughly 4.25 million INZY shares worth $23.67 million.

Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.93% or 3.66 million shares worth $20.39 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.47 million shares estimated at $12.08 million under it, the former controlled 3.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.37% of the shares, roughly 0.84 million shares worth around $4.7 million.