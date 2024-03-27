Innovative Eyewear Inc (NASDAQ: LUCY)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.6 million Innovative Eyewear Inc (NASDAQ:LUCY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.49. With the company’s per share price at $0.29 changed hands at $0.0 or -1.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.74M. LUCY’s last price was a discount, traded about -1796.55% off its 52-week high of $5.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.27, which suggests the last value was 6.9% up since then. When we look at Innovative Eyewear Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 118.92K.

Innovative Eyewear Inc (NASDAQ:LUCY) trade information

Instantly LUCY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3449 subtracted -1.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.41%, with the 5-day performance at -6.83% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Innovative Eyewear Inc (NASDAQ:LUCY) is -25.34% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25210.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.27 days.

Innovative Eyewear Inc (LUCY) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 186.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $400k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Innovative Eyewear Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $500k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $145k and $170k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 175.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 194.10%.

The 2024 estimates are for Innovative Eyewear Inc earnings to increase by 15.62%.

LUCY Dividends

Innovative Eyewear Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Innovative Eyewear Inc (NASDAQ:LUCY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 40.17% of Innovative Eyewear Inc shares while 0.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.59%. There are 0.95% institutions holding the Innovative Eyewear Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.37% of the shares, roughly 47233.0 LUCY shares worth $42254.0.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.15% or 20006.0 shares worth $17897.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

