IHS Holding Ltd (NYSE: IHS) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.11 million IHS Holding Ltd (NYSE:IHS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.17. With the company’s per share price at $3.84 changed hands at $0.36 or 10.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.28B. IHS’s last price was a discount, traded about -163.8% off its 52-week high of $10.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.18, which suggests the last value was 43.23% up since then. When we look at IHS Holding Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 610.99K.

IHS Holding Ltd (NYSE:IHS) trade information

Instantly IHS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.88 added 10.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.52%, with the 5-day performance at 10.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, IHS Holding Ltd (NYSE:IHS) is 44.36% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.4 days.

IHS Holding Ltd (IHS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the IHS Holding Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -25.73% over the past 6 months, a 163.89% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for IHS Holding Ltd will fall -133.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 102.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -18.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $394.58 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that IHS Holding Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $432.37 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $602.53 million and $546.2 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -34.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -20.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -71.37%. The 2024 estimates are for IHS Holding Ltd earnings to increase by 105.22%.

IHS Dividends

IHS Holding Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 21 and May 27.

IHS Holding Ltd (NYSE:IHS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.46% of IHS Holding Ltd shares while 46.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.04%. There are 46.63% institutions holding the IHS Holding Ltd stock share, with Korea Investment Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.53% of the shares, roughly 21.67 million IHS shares worth $211.9 million.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.51% or 5.0 million shares worth $48.92 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Smallcap World Fund and Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund. With 4.81 million shares estimated at $47.03 million under it, the former controlled 1.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund held about 0.15% of the shares, roughly 0.49 million shares worth around $3.66 million.