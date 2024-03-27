Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ: HYZN): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.03 million Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.08. With the company’s per share price at $0.73 changed hands at -$0.04 or -5.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $178.71M. HYZN’s last price was a discount, traded about -197.26% off its 52-week high of $2.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.45, which suggests the last value was 38.36% up since then. When we look at Hyzon Motors Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 516.18K.

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) trade information

Instantly HYZN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.8700 subtracted -5.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.55%, with the 5-day performance at 2.76% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) is 21.50% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 33.75 days.

Hyzon Motors Inc (HYZN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hyzon Motors Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -39.25% over the past 6 months, a 3.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hyzon Motors Inc will fall -45.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 37.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3,289.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $750k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Hyzon Motors Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $1 million.

The 2024 estimates are for Hyzon Motors Inc earnings to increase by 19.33%.

HYZN Dividends

Hyzon Motors Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between June 06 and June 10.

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 47.54% of Hyzon Motors Inc shares while 20.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.23%. There are 20.06% institutions holding the Hyzon Motors Inc stock share, with Long Focus Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.68% of the shares, roughly 13.91 million HYZN shares worth $13.33 million.

Norges Bank Investment Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.65% or 6.5 million shares worth $10.07 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.23 million shares estimated at $2.14 million under it, the former controlled 0.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.50% of the shares, roughly 1.22 million shares worth around $1.17 million.