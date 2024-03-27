Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HYLN) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the latest trading session, 0.74 million Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.71. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.55 changing hands around $0.07 or 4.73% at last look, the market valuation stands at $283.98M. HYLN’s current price is a discount, trading about -47.74% off its 52-week high of $2.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.52, which suggests the last value was 66.45% up since then. When we look at Hyliion Holdings Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.33 million.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN) trade information

Instantly HYLN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6300 added 4.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 90.49%, with the 5-day performance at -1.27% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN) is -1.27% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.62 days.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hyliion Holdings Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 28.10% over the past 6 months, a 7.94% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 93.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.3 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Hyliion Holdings Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $7.8 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $690k and $266k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 668.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2,832.30%.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.54% of Hyliion Holdings Corporation shares while 19.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.15%. There are 19.96% institutions holding the Hyliion Holdings Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.37% of the shares, roughly 9.73 million HYLN shares worth $16.26 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.99% or 9.05 million shares worth $15.11 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 3.72 million shares estimated at $6.21 million under it, the former controlled 2.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.88% of the shares, roughly 3.4 million shares worth around $4.15 million.