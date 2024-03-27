Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ: HUMA) Stock’s Potential for Success in the Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.03 million Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ:HUMA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.48. With the company’s per share price at $3.07 changed hands at -$0.07 or -2.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $359.10M. HUMA’s last price was a discount, traded about -82.41% off its 52-week high of $5.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.96, which suggests the last value was 36.16% up since then. When we look at Humacyte Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 885.45K.

Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ:HUMA) trade information

Instantly HUMA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.66 subtracted -2.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.10%, with the 5-day performance at -12.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ:HUMA) is -32.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.6 days.

Humacyte Inc (HUMA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Humacyte Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 7.34% over the past 6 months, a 11.21% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Humacyte Inc will rise 33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -4.50% for the next quarter.

The 2024 estimates are for Humacyte Inc earnings to increase by 12.83%.

HUMA Dividends

Humacyte Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 10 and May 14.

Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ:HUMA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.03% of Humacyte Inc shares while 15.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.87%. There are 15.54% institutions holding the Humacyte Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.16% of the shares, roughly 4.3 million HUMA shares worth $12.31 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.87% or 2.97 million shares worth $8.49 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.62 million shares estimated at $4.64 million under it, the former controlled 1.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.37% of the shares, roughly 1.41 million shares worth around $5.42 million.